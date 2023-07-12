Ireland weather: Met Éireann names areas where showers most likely to hit today

The morning will start of cloudy with scattered outbreaks of rain before dry, sunny spells are expected for most areas this afternoon.

Members of the public brave the bad weather on Henry Street, Dublin, this week. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Met Éireann has forecast a day of mixed weather, where scattered outbreaks of rain will give way to drier, sunny spells in parts of the country.

For counties in Ulster and northern Connacht and Leinster, the showers will continue throughout the day.

Highest temperatures of 15 to 20 degrees are forecast in a light to moderate west to northwest wind.

UV levels today will be moderate to high, with sun protection still advised.

Ireland's 7-day weather forecast - (10th of July - 17th of July)

It will be a clear night, Met Éireann predicts.

Some-well scattered showers will mainly hit Ulster and Munster.

Lowest temperatures are expected to reach between 7 and 12 degrees tonight before scattered showers arrive again tomorrow.

Thursday morning will see sunny spells give way to cloud.

Highest temperatures are expected to reach between 15 to 19 degrees.

Met Éireann forecasts that very unsettled weather will remain on Friday and Saturday, bringing heavy rain and showers as well as strong winds at times.