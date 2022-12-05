Met Éireann has issued a winter weather advisory for the entire country this week as an arctic airmass sets in, bringing sharp to severe frost and icy stretches on roads.

There will be showers of hail, sleet, and snow during the second half of the week. The advisory will remain in place until 11.30 on Saturday.

Today will be quite cloudy with scattered showers continuing to feed in from the east.

The best of the dry and bright spells will be in the west with highest temperatures between 5C and 9C in a light to moderate northeasterly breeze, fresh near the coast.

Tuesday will be mostly dry with sunny spells, but there will be a few showers too, mainly near the east and south coast where it will be cloudiest.

It will be chilly with highest temperatures between 4C and 8C, in a light northerly wind.

The national forecaster said it will be very cold with widespread frost and icy stretches on roads over the coming days.

There will be plenty of dry weather but there will be wintry showers at times, particularly in the north and northwest.

It will be very cold overnight with widespread frost, as temperatures drop to between -3C and 2C.

It will be generally dry and clear but it will become cloudier with isolated showers in the northwest later, and there will be a light northerly wind.

Wednesday will be cold with temperatures only reaching between 2C and 5C, in a light north to northwest wind.

It will be dry and sunny in most places, but there will be scattered showers in northern and western coastal areas.

The showers will turn increasingly wintry later in the day, with snow likely on high ground.

Overnight it will be “bitterly” cold with temperatures falling below 0C countrywide and as low as -3C or -4C in some places.

There will be a widespread sharp to severe frost and ice on untreated surfaces. Showers will move southwards over the country overnight and will fall as sleet or snow in some areas.

Thursday will be very cold with temperatures remaining in low single figures. A mix of sunny spells and well scattered showers of sleet, snow and hail.

The showers will become mainly confined to coastal parts of the northwest, north and east as the day goes on. Winds will be light and come from the north.

It will be another bitterly cold night with a widespread sharp to severe frost and icy stretches.

Minimum temperatures will range between -4C and -2C in a light north to northwest wind. Most areas will be dry and clear but there will be wintry showers at times near the coast.