Ireland weather: Met Éireann issues two Status Yellow thunderstorm warnings

Met Éireann has issued two separate Status Yellow weather warnings for parts of the country today.

A thunderstorm warning, which covers counties Clare, Tipperary, Waterford, Galway, Kilkenny, Laois and Offaly, is currently in place and will be valid until 11am.

The national forecaster said possible impacts include spot flooding, poor visibility and difficult travelling conditions.

A second thunderstorm and rainfall warning will come into effect at 1pm for Cavan, Donegal, Monaghan, Clare and all of Connacht. This alert is valid until 8pm.

There will be scattered thunderstorms with spot flooding and the chance of hail.

Meanwhile, this morning, heavy showers in Munster with some thunderstorms, will spread northwards and will become widespread by noon.

Further heavy showers this afternoon and evening with some thunderstorms, spot flooding and the chance of hail, especially in Clare, Connacht, Ulster and the parts of the midlands.

Highest temperatures will range between 17C and 21C with moderate southerly breezes.

On Monday, heavy showers in the south will gradually move northwards and will become widespread during the afternoon.

They'll continue for the rest of the day with thunderstorms and spot flooding possible and a chance of hail.

Highest temperatures will range between 17C and 21C with light to moderate southeast to east breezes.

Tuesday will bring sunshine and showers, heaviest and most widespread through the afternoon and evening with isolated thunderstorms possible.

Highest temperatures between 16C and 20C with moderate west to northwest breezes.

On Wednesday, there will be sunny spells and scattered showers.

The showers will be mainly in the west at first, but they will spread elsewhere by the afternoon. Light to moderate westerly breezes and highs of between 15C and 19C.

Thursday will be another day of sunny spells and showers. Highest temperatures between 15C and 19C with light westerly breezes.