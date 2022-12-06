Ireland weather: Met Éireann issues Status Yellow warnings for ‘low temperatures, ice and hazardous conditions’

Met Éireann has issued two nationwide Status Yellow warnings for low temperatures, ice and hazardous conditions.

The first Status Yellow warning, for ice, runs from midnight on Wednesday to noon on Thursday.

The weather forecaster warned of hazardous conditions as “a band of wintry precipitation” sinks southwards with the potential for black ice/freezing rain on surfaces.

A second Status Yellow warning, for low temperatures and ice, runs from 10pm on Thursday until 10am on Friday.

"Hazardous conditions. A sharp to severe frost with icy surfaces, as temperatures widely fall to - 4C,” Met Éireann said.

The UK’s Met Office, has issued a Status Yellow ice warning for Northern Ireland from midnight on Wednesday until 6pm on Thursday. It said: “Some disruption is likely due to icy surfaces.”

Meanwhile, Met Éireann has also issued a nationwide weather advisory for cold conditions which runs until next Monday, December 12.

Road users have been urged to exercise caution over the coming days, as Met Éireann meteorologist Andrew Doran Sherlock said the “the most severe impacts will be on driving conditions”.

“Which could be treacherous in places on Thursday morning, particularly during commute times,” he added.

“Very cold conditions will set in as an Arctic airmass moves southwards, extending over Ireland. Daytime temperatures will struggle to reach the low single figures. Air temperatures will widely drop to -4C or -5C at night, dropping down lower locally, with ground temperatures expected to fall further.

“Wintry showers with falls of hail, sleet and snow are expected which will lead to dangerous conditions on paths and roads. Freezing rain is also possible, resulting in black ice.

“Mist and fog will also be a feature of the nights and with very slack winds over the weekend, widespread and dense fog is expected, lingering in some parts through much of the day. Freezing fog is also a possibility.”

Meanwhile, today will be another cold day with some frosty patches clearing this morning, Met Éireann has forecast.

It will be a mostly dry day with prolonged sunny spells, it will remain cloudier with a few showers near southern and eastern coasts.

It is going to stay cool with highest temperatures between 4C and 8C, in mostly light northerly breezes.

It will be very cold overnight with widespread frost, as temperatures drop to between -3C and 1C generally.

Some mist and fog will also develop in the south in light northerly winds. It will be mainly dry and clear but will become cloudier with isolated showers in the northwest later, some may turn wintry, especially over higher ground.

Wednesday will be a cold day with highs only reaching between 2C and 4C, in light northwest or variable winds.

It will be dry and sunny in most places, but a scattering of showers will push down over Ulster and Connacht through the afternoon and evening, while turning increasingly wintry with snow possible on higher ground.

There will be a widespread sharp frost overnight with lows between -3C and 1C with ice on untreated surfaces.

Wintry showers will move southwards over the northern half of the country overnight and temperatures will rise marginally with falls of rain, sleet and snow, in some areas, that may lead to some very icy conditions.

Thursday will be very cold with temperatures only nudging above freezing in some areas with highs of between 1C and 4C generally in light northerly breezes.

Scattered outbreaks of rain, sleet, and possibly some snow over higher ground, will gradually push down over the south of the country.

Sunny spells and some scattered wintry showers will follow, they will become confined to coastal parts through the afternoon.

It will be another bitterly cold night with widespread sharp to severe frost and some icy patches.

Minimum temperatures will range between -4C and -1C in light northwest to west breezes.

Most areas will be dry and clear, but there will be a few wintry showers at times, mostly near northern coasts.

It will stay very cold on Friday with temperatures once again struggling to reach between 1C and 4C in light westerly breezes.

Most of the country will remain dry and quite sunny, but wintry showers will persist near coasts, especially in the west.



