Ireland weather: Met Éireann forecasts wet and windy day ahead of milder conditions

Today will be a wet day across the country with strong and gusty westerly winds forecast, Met Éireann has said.

It will be very windy for a time this morning in northern and eastern parts.

Lingering rain and drizzle will clear through the morning with moderating westerly winds and some hazy sunny spells.

Further outbreaks of rain will develop in the southwest by midday and spread northeastwards to all areas through the afternoon and evening with strengthening southwesterly winds.

Highest temperatures will range between 9C and 14C, coolest in the north.

On Saturday, there will be a breezy and mostly cloudy start with scattered patches of light rain and drizzle, becoming more isolated through the afternoon with long dry periods for many along with some sunny spells.

Highest temperatures will range between 10C and 13C with fresh, occasionally strong, westerly winds, easing later.

The national forecaster said it will be mild for the time of year over the coming days.

It will be largely cloudy with a good deal of dry weather though patchy rain and drizzle will occur, mostly frequent in the northwest.

On Sunday, rain over Ulster will clear eastwards during the morning, leaving a mostly dry day though there will be some patchy light rain and drizzle, mainly in the west and northwest.

Highest temperatures will range between 10C and 13C in moderate southwest winds, freshening in the northwest and west through the afternoon.

It will be another mild and mostly cloudy day on Monday with outbreaks of rain and drizzle, predominately affecting the west and northwest while staying mostly dry elsewhere.

Highest temperatures will range between 11C and 14C in moderate, occasionally fresh, southwest winds.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with just limited hazy sunny spells. Patches of light rain and drizzle will continue through the morning and afternoon before a band of more persistent rain moves over Atlantic coastal counties during the evening.

Highest temperatures will range between 10C and 12C in moderate, occasionally fresh south to southwest winds.