Ireland weather: Met Éireann forecasts week of sunshine as temperatures hit 26C

May and Patrick Maher enjoying an ice cream during the hot spell. Photo: Mark Condren

Ireland is set for a week of sunshine as temperatures will soar to 26C in parts of the country, according to Met Éireann.

Meteorologist Mark Bowe said warm air is moving across the country from the south, leading to a rise in temperatures.

Mr Bowe said these temperatures are above average for this time of year as festival-goers at Electric Picnic in Stradbally, Co Laois, also enjoyed sunny spells and blue skies as a result of high pressure building across the country over the weekend.

"Temperatures in the mid-20swill be widespread really across the country today but the warmest temperatures will be in parts of the south-west,” he said.

“Parts of southern Connacht and north Munster may see highs or 25C or 26C today.”

Mr Bowe said there will be similar conditions across the week as the warm weather is set to last until the weekend in what may be the last of the summer sunshine.

“There will be some showers at times too, today looks set to be largely fine and dry but there will be a few showers moving over the country on Tuesday especially in the west where they may be heavy at times,” he said.

Jack Walsh enjoying a splash during the hot spell. Picture: Mark Condren

“At the moment, it’s looking a little unsettled for the weekend. There might be some showers on the way.”

Mist and pockets of fog will slowly clear this morning leaving another warm, dry and mostly sunny day, aside from some lingering coastal fog.

There will be some light easterly winds, though somewhat breezier along the south coast.

Highest temperatures will range between 21C and 26C, warmest again in the south midlands.

Ireland's 7-day weather forecast - (29th of August - 5th of September)

The national forecaster said there is an increased chance of heavy or thundery showers from midweek, although there is uncertainty in the details.

Tomorrow will be dry with a mix of cloud and sunny spells for most, but there will be showers in the southwest that could turn heavy or thundery later.

It will be warm again with highest temperatures between 21C and 26C, warmest away from the east coast with light to moderate easterly breezes.

Wednesday will be a cloudier day with scattered showers, most likely affecting the western half of the country with mainly dry weather in the east.

Some showers may be heavy and there will be some hazy sunshine at times. It will remain warm and humid, with temperatures generally between 21C and 25C.