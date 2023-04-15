Ireland weather: Met Éireann forecasts sunshine and warmer temperatures at last

Springtime has finally arrived after weeks of chilly weather and rain, with temperatures finally reaching the high teens and decent patches of sunshine predicted.

While the thermometer is unlikely to breach the twenties this week, Met Eireann is predicting temperatures in the high teens and plenty of sunshines in the coming days.

With some predictability, the weather is taking a turn for the better just as the school Easter holidays draw to a close.

It will be dry in most places this morning with sunny spells ahead of some scattered showers.

Cloud in the southwest will gradually extend across the country with outbreaks of rain and drizzle developing across Atlantic coastal counties.

Rain will gradually spread further east during the afternoon, but it will stay mainly dry across Leinster.

Highest temperatures will range between 10C and 13C with a light to moderate southerly breeze.

There will be a dull start on Sunday with patchy outbreaks of light rain and drizzle along with lingering patches of mist too.

It will become drier with some sunny spells developing in the afternoon but some isolated showers possible also.

There will be mild conditions with highest temperatures between 13C and 17C with light to moderate southerly breezes.

On Monday, there will be a good deal of cloud in the morning with patchy outbreaks of rain and drizzle.

But the good news is that the national forecaster said it will become drier and milder over the coming days as high pressure is set to dominate our weather.

Tuesday will be a mostly dry and sunny day with just a little cloud at times.

Highest temperatures will range between 15C and 18C generally, cooler near southern and eastern coasts due to an onshore breeze.

Wednesday will see a mostly dry start with some good sunny spells too.

Cloud will build later however with a few showers for eastern areas in a freshening easterly breeze. Highest temperatures will range between 10C and 13C.