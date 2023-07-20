Ireland weather: Met Éireann forecasts sunny spells and scattered showers

There will be a bright start for many this morning with sunny spells and scattered showers for the day, Met Éireann has forecast.

Highest temperatures will range between 15C and 19C in light or moderate northwest breezes, warmest in the southeast of the country.

It will be mostly cloudy on Friday with scattered outbreaks of rain spreading eastwards across the country.

There will be some dry and bright spells also, especially in the east and southeast.

Maximum temperatures will range between 16C and 19C with moderate southwest breezes, increasing fresh on Atlantic coasts.

The national forecaster said it will be rather unsettled over the coming days with spells of rain at times.

Ireland's 7-day weather forecast - (17th of July - 23rd of July)

It will be a wet and cloudy day on Saturday with outbreaks of rain, heavy at times.

Top temperatures will range between 15C and 18C in light to moderate southwest winds.

Sunday will start with similar wet and cloudy conditions along with outbreaks of rain.

The rain will gradually clear from northern and western counties during the morning but is likely to linger in the east and south for a time.

Maximum temperatures will range between 17C and 20C with a fresh northerly breeze developing.

Current indications suggest Monday is likely to be a mostly dry day with sunny spells and just light scattered showers.

Highest temperatures will range between 15C and 18C with mostly light northwesterly breezes.