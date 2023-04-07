Ireland weather: Met Éireann forecasts sunny spells and scattered showers but worse to come over Easter Bank Holiday weekend

Met Éireann has said the Easter Bank Holiday weekend will see sunny spells and scattered showers, especially in the west, while temperatures will be “above average” for April.

However, the news is not good for those wanting to get out and about on Easter Sunday and Easter Monday.

Today will be generally dry with spells of hazy sunshine and just a slight chance of isolated light showers. Highest temperatures will range from 11C to 15C.

Friday night will be mostly dry with clear spells but patches of drizzle are possible in the west and southwest. Lowest temperatures will fall back to between 2C and 8C and it will be coldest in Leinster and Ulster.

The forecaster said tomorrow, Saturday, will be mostly dry with hazy sunny spells. It will become cloudier at times over the western half of the country, with patches of light rain or drizzle possible along west and southwest coasts. Highest temperatures of 11C to 15C are expected.

Saturday night will be mostly cloudy with scattered outbreaks of rain or drizzle and lowest temperatures of 6C to 10C.

Sunday morning will be largely dry in the east with some sunshine at times, but Met Éireann said it will be cloudy in the west with outbreaks of rain and drizzle. The rain will extend eastwards across the rest of the country through the day and turn heavier in the west and southwest. Highest temperatures will range from 10C to 13C.

The cloud and rain will clear eastwards early on Sunday night and it will be followed by clear spells and scattered showers, with lowest temperatures of 5C to 8C.

The forecaster said there will be widespread showers with some sunshine on Monday. Some of the showers will be heavy with hail and thunder possible, while highest temperatures of 9C to 12C are expected.

Showers will become confined to northern areas early on Monday night but cloud will build from the southwest overnight and bring patches of rain and drizzle to west and southwest coastal regions. Lowest temperatures will fall back to between 1C to 5C.

“There is uncertainty in the forecast for Tuesday but there is potential for a spell of wet and windy weather,” Met Éireann said.

“Remaining generally unsettled for the rest of the week.”