Ireland weather: Met Éireann forecasts sunny spells ahead of turn in conditions later this week

Tuesday will be mainly dry with most areas to enjoy some sunny spells, Met Éireann says.

Rain will clear in the southeast this morning ahead of a dry day but isolated showers will affect the north and northwest. The south and southeast will be warmest with high temperatures between 15 and 19 degrees.

Isolated showers will continue in the north tonight but it will be mostly dry elsewhere. Low temperatures ranging from 7 to 10 degrees and even lower in parts of Munster with light to moderate southeasterly breezes.

Wednesday will start off with sunshine and scattered showers before cloud builds in the southwest and outbreaks of rain and drizzle spread over the southwestern half of the country.

Highest temperatures on Wednesday from 15 to 18 degrees.

Ireland's 7-day weather forecast - (29th of August - 5th of September)

The outlook for the remainder of the week is bleak as rain becomes widespread on Wednesday night and the southern half of the country experiences heavy showers.

It will be cloudy and wet into Thursday morning before rain clears northeastwards.

Dull conditions and outbreaks of rain could remain in the north and northeast of the country into Thursday evening with some showers being heavy.

“Thursday night will be mainly dry for most places, showers will continue in the north. Lowest temperatures 9 to 12 degrees with light variable breezes,” Met Éireann said.

A mix of rain and sunshine is expected for Friday but there could be good sunshine and dry spells in store for the weekend after a dull week.