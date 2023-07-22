Ireland weather: Met Éireann forecasts rain as spot flooding possible in parts

There will be wet and unsettled conditions across the country this weekend with heavy downpours forecast, according to Met Éireann.

It will be a dull, wet and misty morning with outbreaks of rain and drizzle, heavy at times, with some surface flooding possible.

The rain will be most persistent over the northern half of the country through the day with the best of the dry spells in southern parts later.

Humid with highest temperatures between 16C and 20C in mostly light southwesterly winds, moderate in the south and southwest.

It will be cloudy tomorrow morning with showery outbreaks of rain.

A clearance to sunny spells and isolated showers will develop in the north and west later in the afternoon and evening though continuing wet with some heavy falls possible in the south and east.

Highest temperatures will range between 15C and 20C, mildest in the south and southeast, with mostly moderate northerly winds developing, fresher near coasts.

The national forecaster said there will be a good deal of dry weather at first over the start of next week but turning more unsettled from midweek with spells of wet and blustery conditions developing.

On Monday, sunny spells and scattered light showers are expected with plenty of dry intervals.

Some of the showers may turn heavy in the south and southeast but they will become isolated in the evening.

Highest temperatures will range between 15C in the northwest to 20C in the south and southeast, all in light to moderate northwest breezes.

Tuesday will be mostly dry with sunny spells initially but cloud and scattered light showers will extend from the west through the morning, driest generally in the south.

Thicker cloud will then develop along with outbreaks of rain and drizzle which will push in from the west through the afternoon and evening.

Highest temperatures of 16C to 19C in light to moderate west to northwest breezes.

There is a good deal of uncertainty in the forecast for Wednesday, but indications are that it will be wet and breezy with widespread rain and southwesterly winds increasing moderate to fresh.

The rain will likely be heavy at times with spot flooding possible. A clearance to showers will follow from the northwest later with highest temperatures between 17C and 19C.