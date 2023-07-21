Ireland weather: Met Éireann forecasts patchy rain and cooler conditions ahead of unsettled weekend

Today will be mostly unsettled with patchy rain and drizzle across the country, Met Éireann has forecast.

There will be some brighter spells early this morning, but it will be cloudy overall.

Cloud will thicken as outbreaks of rain and drizzle gradually move in from the Atlantic, heaviest in the west and northwest, driest overall across the southeast.

It will be cooler than average with highest temperatures between 15C and 18C or 19C, best values in the southeast.

Winds will be mostly moderate westerly, later backing southwesterly and freshening along Atlantic coasts.

Saturday will be mostly wet and misty with ongoing outbreaks of rain, heavy and persistent at times, especially early on and across Ulster throughout.

It will be humid with top temperatures ranging between 16C and 19C or 20C, best values across Leinster.

Southwest to west winds will be mostly light to moderate in strength.

Ireland's 7-day weather forecast - (17th of July - 23rd of July)

The national forecaster said it will be rather unsettled with rain or showers most days and overall, it will be a little cooler than average too.

Overnight low cloud and rain will persist into the morning hours on Sunday, again with possible heavy falls.

While brighter skies will gradually develop, scattered heavy showers will follow into the afternoon and early evening, later becoming fewer.

Highest temperatures will range between 17C and 21C, in mostly moderate north to northwest winds.

Overall, there will be a good deal of dry weather on Monday with sunny spells and just well scattered showers.

Some of the showers may turn heavy though later across the south and east. Highest temperatures will range between 15C and 20C in just light northwesterly breezes.

Tuesday will be another mostly dry day with sunny spells and scattered showers, turning heavier later.

Highest temperatures will range between 16C and 19C, in mostly light westerly breezes.