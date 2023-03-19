Ireland weather: Met Éireann forecasts outbreaks of rain and hazy sunshine

Met Éireann has said today will be another unsettled day with dry spells and outbreaks of rain forecast.

It will be cold and dry for most of this morning with hazy sunny spells in eastern areas.

Outbreaks of rain and drizzle in the west and southwest will spread eastwards across the country through the morning and afternoon.

The rain will be most persistent over the northern half of the country, with drier spells further south.

Highest temperatures will range between 8C and 11C with a moderate to fresh southerly wind developing in the afternoon.

Monday will be a dull and damp day with further outbreaks of rain and drizzle across the country. The rain will be most persistent over Ulster in the morning.

During the afternoon and evening, more persistent rain will push into the west and south with occasional heavy falls possible.

Highest temperatures will range between 11C and 14C in moderate southerly winds.

The national forecaster said low pressure will never be too far from us in the coming week, keeping our weather unsettled.

There will be spells of rain and showers, some of which will be heavy, with breezy conditions at times also.

Tuesday will start off with a mix of scattered showers and sunny spells.

Cloud will thicken from the southwest as the day goes on with rain gradually spreading northeastwards across the country.

Highest temperatures will range between 10C and 13C in moderate southwesterly winds.

Rain will clear to the north on Wednesday morning. Sunny spells and showers will follow for the rest of the day, with some prolonged showers over the northern half of the country.

It will remain breezy in moderate to fresh westerly winds with highest temperatures between 7C and 11C.

Widespread showers will develop on Thursday, with some possibly turning heavy, highest temperatures will range between 7C and 11C.