Ireland weather: Met Éireann forecasts muggy day with rain and mist in parts

Rain and drizzle is expected to affect many areas today

It will be a rather cloudy and muggy day with rain, drizzle and mist affecting many areas, Met Éireann has forecast.

Clearer conditions will develop across the country later in the afternoon or early evening.

Highest temperatures today will range between 17C and 20C in the west and north, and between 22C and 24C in the south and east, with moderate to fresh southwesterly winds.

Rain will clear eastwards tomorrow with sunny spells and showers developing by lunchtime, some of those showers will be heavy as they clear through.

The afternoon will be mainly dry with some sunshine and highest temperatures between 16C and 20C in a light to moderate westerly breeze.

It will be mainly dry and sunny on Thursday with fair weather, cloud and isolated showers in the afternoon.

Highest temperatures will range between 18C and 20C in a moderate westerly breeze.

Rain will become widespread on Friday, turning heavy at times, especially in the west, drier conditions will persist longest in the south and southeast.

Westerly winds will freshen with highest temperatures ranging between 17C and 19C.

Saturday will be mainly dry with sunny spells and isolated showers. Highest temperatures will range between 20C and 21C with moderate to fresh westerly winds.

The extended outlook continues the unsettled spell with temperatures a little lower than recently and rain or showers at times on a moderate to fresh westerly wind.