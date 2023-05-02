Ireland weather: Met Éireann forecasts mostly dry day with spells of sunshine

Ewes and lambs in sunshine at Fuerty, Co Roscommon. Picture: Gerry Faughnan

It will be mostly dry today with spells of hazy sunshine developing, Met Éireann has forecast.

Cloud will build across Connacht and Munster later in the afternoon and evening, bringing patchy outbreaks of rain or drizzle to Atlantic coastal areas.

Highest temperatures will generally range between 13C and 17C, warmest in the midlands, in mainly light southeasterly breezes.

Wednesday will be dry and largely cloudy, although occasional spells of hazy sunshine will develop, especially towards the east of the country.

Highest temperatures will range between 14C and 17C.

Ireland's 7-day weather forecast

There will be mainly light to moderate southeasterly breezes, turning fresher in the southwest.

The national forecaster said it will turn more unsettled for the rest of the week with occasional spells of rain or showers.

On Thursday, it will be cloudy with outbreaks of rain gradually extending northeastwards across the country.

Highest temperatures will range between 11C and 14C in light to moderate easterly or southeasterly breezes.

Friday will be dull and damp to start with outbreaks of rain continuing to affect much of the country.

By the afternoon, however, the most persistent rain will clear northwards with a mix of sunny spells and showers following from the south.

Maximum temperatures will range between 14C and 17C in light southerly breezes.

Saturday will be generally cloudy with further outbreaks of rain for much of the day, possibly turning heavy in places.

Highest temperatures between 12C and 15C in light easterly or variable breezes.

It will remain largely cloudy on Sunday, many areas may have a dry start, although further outbreaks of rain are expected later in the day.

Highest temperatures will range between 13C and 16C in light south to southwest breezes.