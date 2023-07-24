Ireland weather: Met Éireann forecasts mostly dry day ahead of more unsettled conditions

There will be a good mix of cloud and sunny spells today following a weekend of rain, Met Éireann has forecast.

There will be a few isolated showers, but most places will stay dry. There will be a light northerly breeze too with highest temperatures between 15C and 19C.

Tuesday will see a mostly clear and dry start with light westerly winds. Cloud will build from the west later in the afternoon however with scattered showers developing too.

The showers will be mainly confined to western counties at first with the best chance of any dry spells in the east. Highest temperatures will range between 15C and 20C.

The national forecaster said it will turn more unsettled from midweek with widespread rain moving in from the west.

Wednesday will be a wet and rather windy day, bands of rain will move across the country during the afternoon and evening with some heavy falls possible in western counties.

Weather Explainer : What are weather status warnings

There will be moderate to fresh southwest winds, strong at times along Atlantic coastal counties. It will be humid too with highest temperatures between 18C and 21C.

Thursday will be a cloudy and blustery day with scattered showers feeding across the country in a fresh westerly breeze.

Some sunny spells will develop later in the afternoon in the east with highest temperatures between 17C and 21C.

Unsettled weather is in store for Friday as low pressure is set to dominate.

Fresh to strong and gusty westerly winds with widespread showers through the day.

Some of the showers may be heavy and thundery in the north with highest temperatures between 15C and 18C.