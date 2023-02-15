Mixed conditions are set to dominate across the country today with spells of sunshine and rain forecast, according to Met Éireann.

Overnight rain will clear quickly into the Irish Sea this morning with mostly dry weather and spells of hazy sunshine following for a time.

However, during the afternoon a further spell of rain will begin to edge into Atlantic counties, extending nationwide later this evening.

Highest temperatures will range between 9C and 11C in moderate to fresh southwest winds.

There will be a damp and misty or foggy start on Thursday with mostly cloudy skies.

Some sunny spells will however develop with mostly dry conditions for a time. However, scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle will follow from the west and northwest later.

Parts of the southeast will stay fully dry throughout though. Highest temperatures will range between 11C and 14C, mildest in the southeast.

West to southwest winds will be mostly moderate in strength before later freshening.

The national forecaster said it will be unsettled over the coming days before turning drier later this weekend and into early next week.

On Friday, brisk westerly winds will gradually subside on Friday morning, it will be cloudy and wet for much of the day.

Highest temperatures will range between 11C and 14C, in moderating westerly winds.

There is some uncertainty in the forecast for the weekend, however, current indications suggest it will stay mild for the time of year with just light winds and a lot of dry weather for daylight hours.

Any lingering overnight rain will clear early Saturday morning with any further falls of rain holding off until after dark.

High pressure is then expected to build over Ireland on Sunday bringing lots of dry weather with some sunshine too.