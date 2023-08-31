Ireland weather: Met Éireann forecasts mist and rain ahead of return to more humid conditions

There will be mixed conditions across the country today with outbreaks of rain and sunny spells, Met Éireann has said.

It will be dull, damp and misty at first, with rain and patches of drizzle clearing from the southwest but lingering across the east and northeast into this afternoon.

Sunny spells and showers will follow the clearance, some heavy. However, it'll feel humid with top temperatures between 16C and 21C.

Winds will be mainly light westerly or variable but moderate to fresh southeast in Ulster for much to today, and also near the east coast this morning.

Very high tides are expected today too, as a result of the supermoon.

On Friday, it will be rather cloudy at first in parts of the east and north with scattered showers, but some sunshine elsewhere once the patchy mist and fog clears.

Sunny spells will gradually increase as the day goes on, but the showers will too.

Some slow-moving heavy downpours are possible, especially in the south and east, with potential for spot flooding.

Highest temperatures will range between 17C and 20C in light variable breezes.

Conditions will become warmer and broadly settled this weekend with high pressure building.

Saturday will start out rather dull with low cloud, mist and fog in many areas, and perhaps the odd patch of drizzle.

The cloud will gradually break up into sunny spells by the afternoon to give a dry day for most, though the odd shower can't be ruled out.

Highest temperatures between 19C and 22C with light easterly or variable breezes.

Any patchy low cloud, mist and fog at first on Sunday, will soon clear to a mix of cloud and spells of hazy sunshine.

It will be somewhat cloudier in parts of the west and northwest with occasional light rain or drizzle.

Top temperatures will range between 18C and 22C, coolest in the coastal fringes of the west and northwest, in a light to moderate southwest breeze, fresh near western and northwestern coasts.