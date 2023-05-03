Ireland weather: Met Éireann forecasts largely dry day with sunny spells but change ahead for weekend

It will be a largely dry day with some spells of hazy sunshine, especially in the east and north, Met Éireann has forecast.

There is the chance of isolated drizzle patches in the west and southwest.

It will be quite breezy in moderate to fresh southeast winds, strong at times in the southwest.

Highest temperatures will range between 14C and 18C, warmest in the midlands and west.

It will become cloudy tomorrow with a band of rain in the southwest spreading northwards across the country through the morning and afternoon, turning heavy in some spots.

Parts of north Ulster will stay dry until evening, it will be cooler with highest temperatures between 11C and 14C in fresh and gusty southeasterly winds, easing moderate in the afternoon.

The national forecaster said there will be rain and showers for Friday and the weekend, with temperatures near normal for May.

Rain will slowly clear to the north through Friday morning, followed from the southwest by sunny spells and scattered showers.

The showers will turn heavier in the afternoon with the potential for isolated thunderstorms.

Highest temperatures will range between 14C and 18C in light southerly or variable winds.

There is some uncertainty in the forecast for Saturday, but it will be a generally cloudy day with outbreaks of rain and drizzle possible in some eastern and southern counties.

Elsewhere, there will be showers which may turn heavy at times.

Highest temperatures will range between 13C and 17C in light to moderate southerly winds.

There will be sunny spells and scattered light showers to start on Sunday.

It will turn cloudier through the day with rain spreading from the west later in the afternoon and evening.

Highest temperatures will range between 13C and 18C, warmest in the east, in moderate southwesterly winds.