Ireland weather: Met Éireann forecasts heavy showers in parts ahead of some sunny spells

It will be cloudy this morning with outbreaks of rain in the west spreading eastwards, turning quite heavy in parts.

Met Éireann said brighter weather and some showers will follow as the rain clears into the Irish Sea by the early afternoon, becoming largely dry with sunny spells later in the day.

Highest temperatures will range between 17C and 21C with a moderate northwest wind.

There will be a lot of dry weather on Thursday with just well scattered showers and a moderate westerly breeze.

Highest temperatures will range between 17C and 20C, cloud will thicken along Atlantic coasts in the evening ahead of approaching rain.

There will be a mix of cloud and some sunny spells.

Ireland's 7-day weather forecast (23rd of June - 29th of June)

The national forecaster said the coming days will be quite changeable with rain or showers.

Friday will be a dull, overcast and muggy day with intermittent rain and rather brisk southwest winds.

Rain will be most persistent along western coasts, with strong onshore winds here. Highest temperatures of 17C and 20C.

Saturday will see a mix of cloud and sunny spells with a moderate to fresh westerly wind.

There will be scattered showers, mainly across the north and west.

Highest temperatures will range between 16C in the northwest up to 21C in the southeast.

There is some uncertainty, but current indications show showery conditions on Sunday and quite breezy.

Highest temperatures will range between 16C and 21C, coolest across the northwest.

Conditions look rather unsettled early next week with low pressure likely near Ireland and temperatures in the high teens.