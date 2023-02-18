Ireland weather: Met Éireann forecasts cloudy conditions with scattered showers

Today will be mostly cloudy with decent dry periods and scattered showers, Met Éireann has forecast.

There will be some sunny intervals also across the country with highest temperatures between 10C and 13C with mostly fresh, westerly breezes.

Sunday will be mild and mainly dry with a fair amount of cloud and some sunny intervals, the best of these in Munster and south Leinster.

There will be some patchy drizzle also, mainly in western coastal counties. Highest temperatures will range between 10C and 13C with moderate to fresh west to southwest winds.

The national forecaster said it will be mild and mostly cloudy on Monday and Tuesday with some patchy rain.

It will become colder from Wednesday onwards with scattered showers.

Monday will be mild, breezy and mostly cloudy with a fair amount of dry weather.

Outbreaks of light rain or drizzle will mainly affect the west and north of the country.

It will be drier to the east and south with perhaps some brighter intervals and highest temperatures between 11C and 14C with moderate to fresh southwest winds.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with some patchy drizzle. During the afternoon, more persistent rain will develop in the west and will spread eastwards to all areas through the evening and early night.

Highest temperatures will range between 10C and 12C with moderate, occasionally fresh south to southwest winds.

Wednesday will be cold with sunny spells and scattered showers, some of hail with isolated thunderstorms possible.

Highest temperatures will range between 5C and 8C with moderate to fresh, gusty west to northwest winds.

Thursday, Friday and next weekend will continue quite cold with a fair amount of dry weather and some rain or showers at times.

Daytime temperatures will be in single figures, the nights will be cold with frost and some icy patches.