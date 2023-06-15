Ireland weather: Met Éireann forecasts chance of thunderstorms as temperatures to hit 26C

A cyclist in the sunshine at the Bull Wall in Clontarf. Photo: Frank McGrath

Thunderstorms and spot flooding are possible today, but it will be very warm as temperatures reach 26C.

Met Éireann said this morning will be dry with sunny spells in the north and east, but cloudier with patches of mist in parts of the south and west.

Scattered heavy showers will develop this afternoon and evening, most frequent over the north, west and midlands with light to moderate south to southeast winds.

Highest temperatures will range between 22C and 26C generally although sea breezes will keep coastal areas slightly cooler.

Showery rain in the southwest will extend northeastwards to most areas during Friday.

The rain will be heavy at times and isolated thunderstorms are possible.

Highest temperatures will range between 18C and 26C, warmest in Ulster and north Leinster.

There'll be a light to moderate south to southeast wind, occasionally freshening around showers.

The national forecaster said it will be quite warm over the coming days with further showers, some heavy and possibly thundery.

Scattered showers will continue during Saturday and after a largely cloudy start, sunny spells will develop in between the showers during the afternoon and evening.

Some of the showers will be heavy and isolated thunderstorms and spot flooding will be possible.

Highest temperatures will range between 19C and 22C with a light to moderate south to southeast wind.

Sunday will be another showery day with sunny spells, some of the showers will be heavy and isolated thunderstorms and spot flooding will be possible.

Highest temperatures will range between 19C and 22C with a light to moderate southeasterly wind.

Scattered showers are expected again on Monday, with longer spells of rain possible in the east and north.

Some heavy falls of rain and isolated thunderstorms are possible too, which may cause spot flooding.

Highest temperatures will range between 17C and 22C in a light to moderate, variable wind.