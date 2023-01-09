Ireland weather: Met Éireann forecasts blustery day with scattered showers

It will be blustery today with scattered showers and sunny spells, Met Éireann has forecast.

Showers will become mostly confined to the northern half of the country in the afternoon, before largely dying out this evening.

Fresh to strong and gusty westerly winds will ease later in the day with highest temperatures between 6C and 9C.

Tuesday will be dull, wet and windy with widespread rain and fresh to strong southwesterly winds.

The rain will clear into the Irish Sea in the evening, with clear spells and showers following from the west. It will be mild with highest temperatures ranging between 10C and 13C.

The national forecaster said low pressure will keep our weather unsettled through the week. It will be windy at times with frequent showers and rain.

Wednesday will be a windy and showery day. Showers will become more frequent in the afternoon, some turning heavy and prolonged, with the potential for hail.

There will be strong and gusty westerly winds with gales on western coasts and highest temperatures ranging between 5C and 9C.

Rain will clear to the east on Thursday morning, any dry spells will be short-lived as further showery rain will follow from the west in the afternoon.

Highest temperatures will range between 9C and 12C in moderate to fresh westerly winds.

It will turn blustery once again with scattered showers and fresh to strong westerly winds and highest temperatures between 5C and 9C.