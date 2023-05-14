Ireland weather: Met Éireann forecasts a rainy day as warm weather set to return next week

There will be mixed conditions across the country today ahead of a return to high temperatures and sunny spells next week.

Met Éireann said it will be mostly cloudy over the eastern half of the country to begin today with patchy rain and drizzle.

There will be drier conditions further west with limited sunny spells and scattered light showers developing, extending to all areas through the afternoon.

It will be cool with highest temperatures between 11C and 14C in moderate, occasionally fresh, northwest winds.

Monday will start mostly dry and bright, cloud will build through the afternoon with just isolated showers breaking out, followed by long spells of evening sunshine.

It will remain cool with highest temperatures ranging between 11C and 14C in moderate northwest winds.

High pressure will dominate our weather next week, bringing largely dry conditions and a good deal of sunshine.

It will feel cool at the start of the week, becoming warmer as the week goes on.

Tuesday will be a largely dry day with sunny spells and just well scattered light showers.

It will feel warmer with highest temperatures ranging between 13C and 17C in light to moderate northwest winds.

Wednesday will be another largely dry day, with sunshine for many and just isolated light showers.

Highest temperatures will range between 14C and 18C in light southwesterly or variable winds.

Cloud will build in the west early on Thursday as outbreaks of rain develop, becoming patchy as it moves eastwards through the day.

Sunny spells and scattered showers will follow from the west. Highest temperatures will range between 14C and 17C, with light to moderate southwesterly winds, veering westerly as the rain passes.

Current indications suggest that it will stay generally dry and bright with temperatures in the high teens or low twenties.