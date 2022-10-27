Ireland weather: Met Éireann forecast thunderstorms with risk of flooding amid mild temperatures in unsettled bank holiday weekend

Thunderstorms and flooding are likely across Thursday and the coming weekend.

There will be heavy rain and a chance of prolonged thunderstorms for parts of the country on Thursday ahead of a mixed weekend.

A rainy start to Thursday morning will make way for a drier spell with some sunshine as temperatures look set to hit 18C in places.

A band of heavy rain will move in from the west by evening, though, bringing with it the chance of “embedded thunderstorms,” Met Éireann said.

“The rain will clear all but northeast and east counties by Friday morning with clear spells and heavy showers following,” Met Éireann said.

Friday will see sunny spells and scattered showers, some of which will be heavy, and most frequent in the west half of the country while drier in the southeast. Highs will range to 14C-17C.

Highest temperatures will be in mostly moderate southwest winds, fresher in the southwest and west.

“Rain over the southern half of the country will be heavy at times on Saturday morning, bringing a risk of flooding.

"The rain will clear northwards in the early afternoon to scattered showers. Highest temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees in moderate southerly winds,” the national forecaster said.

Rain will clear for most by Saturday night with a chance of heavy showers along east and south coasts, possibly bringing thunderstorms to coastal areas.

Sunday will see sunny spells and scattered heavy showers becoming widespread by afternoon with highs of 13C-15C.

Met Éireann are forecasting further unsettled weather for bank holiday Monday and beyond with temperatures set to dip slightly next week.