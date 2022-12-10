Fallow deer rest on the snow and ice covered grass in Dublin's Phoenix park. Parts of Ireland have been blanketed in snow with forecasters warning that freezing conditions are set to continue. Picture: Brian Lawless

Met Éireann has warned people venturing out this morning that freezing fog and icy stretches have created hazardous conditions on roads and footpaths across the country.

Separate nationwide status yellow freezing fog and ice warnings are in place until midday today.

"Patches of freezing fog are expected, causing potentially hazardous driving conditions,” Met Éireann said.

"A sharp frost and icy stretches will set in on Friday night as temperatures dip to -4 degrees in places.”

Meanwhile, a status yellow snow warning is also in place for Co Donegal until midday, with the forecasting saying: “Scattered sleet and snow showers will give some accumulations, especially on high ground.”

Met Éireann said it will be very cold early this morning with frost ice patches of freezing fog, which will linger in some areas today. Many areas will be mainly dry with some sunny spells️, while wintry showers in Ulster and Connacht will move southwards this morning and become isolated. Maximum temperatures will range from 0 to 4C.

Tonight and tomorrow morning will be bitterly cold with lows of -5C and even colder as fog and frost are likely to persist.

Met Éireann is predicting the sub-zero temperatures will last all the way through next week and perhaps beyond next weekend.

“Highs will only get up to between 0C and 4C on Sunday,” Met Éireann’s Paul Downes said. “It will remain mostly dry with just the odd intrusion of coastal wintry showers but there will be a widespread frost and freezing fog on both Saturday night and Sunday night. Lows will range from minus 6C to minus 2C.

“Monday will be similarly very cold and temperatures in many parts will stay possibly a few degrees below freezing.

“It will be marginally less chilly, though, nearer to coasts and in Munster, with highs of 0C to 4C there.” ​

The days ahead are expected to be dry with wintry low sunshine, but snow or sleet may accumulate in the north-west and along eastern and western coasts.

Tuesday will bring the potential for snow or sleet showers with freezing fog patches likely to form nationwide.

There is likely to be a cumulative effect as wintry downpours of sleet, hail and snowfall combined with days of frost and ice make conditions progressively more dangerous.

There were also delays to Luas and Dart services in Dublin yesterday as snow and frost caused disruptions.

People due to fly this weekend are being encouraged to check for up-to-date information before travelling to the airport.

Some passengers were left waiting for more than six hours as dozens of Ryanair and Aer Lingus flights were delayed. Passengers took videos of chaotic scenes at packed gates and terminal buildings as travellers waited to board flights or were taken back to the terminal when flights were cancelled or aircraft changed.

The travel chaos comes as a blanket of freezing fog will sit over many parts of the country today, leading to very poor visibility for motorists in affected areas.

City and county councils nationwide have been gritting roads while Irish Rail is treating train platforms for ice. The Road Safety Authority is urging motorists to exercise caution this weekend.

Those travelling should assume footpaths and roads will be hazardous with the potential for black ice to form​

There have been cancellations by Bus Éireann already during the cold snap, and service users are advised to check for updates on the corresponding companies’ websites before travelling.