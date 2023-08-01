Ireland weather: Met Eireann forecast change on the way

Today, the first day of August will be largely dry and bright, with a few lingering showers this morning, Met Éireann has said.

Later in the afternoon and evening will see more persistent and potentially heavy outbreaks of rain in some parts of the country as the day progresses.

Highest temperature this afternoon will range from 17 to 20C, with light to moderate breezes in the west, moving gradually to the south.

Tonight, rain will spread northwards with mist and low clouds too.

7 Day Weather Forecast (31st of July to 6th of August)

Lowest temperatures tonight will range from 11 to 14C, with mostly light to moderate variable breezes.

Wednesday will have a wet and cloudy start with rain giving way to sunny spells and showers from the west.

Highest temperatures will range from 16 to 19C, with moderate to fresh and gusty north to northwest winds developing.

Meanwhile, Met Éireann has forecast that the rest of the week will see sunny spells most days, along with rain or showers at times.

On Wednesday night, there will be long clear spells and some showers along northern coasts overnight, with lowest temperatures of 10 to 13C.

There will be sunshine and scattered passing light showers on Thursday, with the highest temperature ranging from 15 to 19C.

Similar to Thursday, Friday will likely see sunny spells and scattered light showers but with lighter winds.

Highest temperatures will range from 15 to 18C in light to northwest winds.