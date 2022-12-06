It will turn very cold from Wednesday and through the latter days of next week.

Today will be another cold day with some frosty patches clearing this morning, Met Éireann has forecast.

It will be a mostly dry day with prolonged sunny spells, it will remain cloudier with a few showers near southern and eastern coasts.

It is going to stay cool with highest temperatures between 4C and 8C, in mostly light northerly breezes.

It will be very cold overnight with widespread frost, as temperatures drop to between -3C and 1C generally.

Some mist and fog will also develop in the south in light northerly winds. It will be mainly dry and clear but will become cloudier with isolated showers in the northwest later, some may turn wintry, especially over higher ground.

The national forecaster said the coming days will be very cold with widespread frost expected, along with some wintry showers and icy stretches on roads.

Most areas will remain dry with the wintry showers mostly confined to coastal regions of the north and west.

Wednesday will be a cold day with highs only reaching between 2C and 4C, in light northwest or variable winds.

It will be dry and sunny in most places, but a scattering of showers will push down over Ulster and Connacht through the afternoon and evening, while turning increasingly wintry with snow possible on higher ground.

There will be a widespread sharp frost overnight with lows between -3C and 1C with ice on untreated surfaces.

Wintry showers will move southwards over the northern half of the country overnight and temperatures will rise marginally with falls of rain, sleet and snow, in some areas, that may lead to some very icy conditions.

Thursday will be very cold with temperatures only nudging above freezing in some areas with highs of between 1C and 4C generally in light northerly breezes.

Scattered outbreaks of rain, sleet, and possibly some snow over higher ground, will gradually push down over the south of the country.

Sunny spells and some scattered wintry showers will follow, they will become confined to coastal parts through the afternoon.

It will be another bitterly cold night with widespread sharp to severe frost and some icy patches.

Minimum temperatures will range between -4C and -1C in light northwest to west breezes.

Most areas will be dry and clear, but there will be a few wintry showers at times, mostly near northern coasts.

It will stay very cold on Friday with temperatures once again struggling to reach between 1C and 4C in light westerly breezes.

Most of the country will remain dry and quite sunny, but wintry showers will persist near coasts, especially in the west.