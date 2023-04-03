Ireland weather: mainly dry today but wetter days ahead of weekend, Met Éireann forecasts

It will be a dry day across the country today with a mix of cloud and hazy sunny spells.

Atlantic counties may see some some spots of light rain and drizzle, which will extend further inland in the west and northwest during the afternoon and evening, Met Éireann says.

Temperatures will reach highs of 9C to 13C in moderate to fresh south to southeast winds, easing in the evening.

It it expected to become cloudy over the western half of the country overnight with some outbreaks of rain and drizzle. Temperatures in the west will remain high, ranging between 4C to 7C.

It will remain mainly dry further east with clear spells allowing temperatures to drop between 1C and 5C in lighters winds.

Tomorrow will bring much the same with dry conditions in many areas with a mix of cloud and some sunny spells.

While there will be some spots of light rain and drizzle in the west and northwest, more persistent rain will develop in the west during the afternoon, slowly extending eastwards.

Temperatures will climb between 10C to 13C in mostly moderate southwest winds, freshest in the west and northwest.

Wednesday is also due to be a largely wet day, with conditions improving on Thursday and Friday and into the weekend.