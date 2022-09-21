Ireland weather: mainly dry and sunny today but rain moving in

Dry in most parts today but rain will develop overnight.

Today will be dry and sunny in most places, but rain and drizzle will develop in Connacht and West Ulster.

The rainfall will become heavier this evening, while highest temperatures will range from 15C to 19C, according to Met Éireann.

Tonight will be breezy with the rain in the west slowly extending east and south to become widespread by morning. The rain will be heavy and persistent with a chance of local spot flooding. Lowest temperatures of 12C to 15C are forecast.

Met Éireann said after a wet start for most places tomorrow morning, dry and sunny weather in the west and northwest will extend south and east, while wet conditions will slowly clear by early afternoon. Highest temperatures of 14C to 17C are expected.

Thursday night will be mainly dry and clear but it will be noticeable colder with lowest temperatures of 6C or 7C.

Aany fog patches will clear on Friday morning to leave a dry and sunny day. Rain will develop on west and north coasts, with a risk of a few inland showers in the afternoon. Highest temperatures will range from 14C to 17C.

It will be dry and clear on Friday night, with showers on Atlantic coasts and lowest temperatures of 6C to 8C.

Met Éireann said Saturday will be mainly dry with sunny spells on and just a few passing showers. Highest temperatures will range from 14C to 17C.

Saturday night will be dry, with some mist or fog patches forming under mostly clear skies. It will be cold with lowest temperatures of 3C to 6C.

Sunday will continue dry and it is expected to turn cloudy with isolated showers in the afternoon giving way to rain on in the northwest later in the day. Highest temperatures of 13C to 16C are expected.

"Current indications suggest a spell of rain on Sunday night will introduce a cold northerly airflow on Monday,” Met Éireann said.