Ireland weather: Hottest day of the year so far as 27.7C recorded in Dublin

Dublin basked in warm sunshine on the hottest day of the year today when the mercury soared to 27.7C at the Phoenix Park – the hottest spot in the country.

Dublin Airport followed close behind at 27.2C, according to the latest provisional figures from Met Éireann.

Grange in Co Meath came in as the third hottest at 25.7C while Oak Park in Co Carlow recorded 25.6C.

While there will be some sunny spells this evening, Met Éireann said cloud will thicken across the north and west of the country bringing some patchy rain or drizzle.

After the hot weather of this afternoon, tonight will be humid with temperatures reaching no lower than 14C to 17C.

Met Éireann said Tuesday will start mostly cloudy with patchy rain or drizzle. The rain gradually clear eastwards into the Irish Sea. Brighter conditions along with just isolated showers will then extend from the west during the afternoon and evening. Maximum temperatures of between 19C and 23C are forecast.

On Tuesday night there will be clear spells and some scattered light showers. It will be a cooler night with lowest temperatures of 9C to 12C.

On Wednesday, there will be a few showers in Connacht and Ulster along with sunny spells. Met Éireann said it will be largely dry with long spells of sunshine across Leinster and Munster. Top temperatures will range from 17C to 23C degrees, warmest in the southeast.

It will be largely dry on Wednesday night with clear spells and lowest temperatures of 9C to 12C.

Met Éireann said it will be generally dry early on Thursday with a mix of cloud and sunny spells. However, it looks set to become mostly cloudy later in the day with patchy rain affecting parts of the west and north. Highest temperatures of 17C to 21C are expected.

Patchy rain will affect parts of Ulster on Thursday night. Elsewhere, it will be mainly dry with some clear spells and lowest temperatures of 11C to 14C.

There will be a good deal of cloud across the country on Friday, with the chance of some light showers or drizzle in parts of the west and north. The best of the limited sunshine will be in the east and south. Top temperatures will ranging 19C to 24C, warmest in the east of the country.

"Current indications suggest the weekend will bring plenty of dry and warm weather. However, there is the chance of some rain or showers in parts of the west and northwest,” Met Éireann said.