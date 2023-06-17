Ireland weather: Highest temperatures of 22 degrees will be dampened by heavy thunder showers

Heavy showers forecast for today will bring with them the risk of hail and spot flooding to some parts of the country.

Today will be cloudy with some heavy and thundery showers forecast throughout the day.

Despite this, temperatures are set to reach between 18 and 22 degrees in some parts of the country, Met Éireann has forecast.

It will be cloudy and wet start to the day with showers moving up through Leinster early this morning.

It will be a relatively dry morning for the rest of the country before scattered showers arrive this afternoon.

Saturday will bring heavy showers or thunderstorms, with localised flooding. Local hail is possible too. ⛈️☔️



Some sunny intervals will occur but some torrential downpours locally may cause some disruption. 🌦️



Highest temperatures of 18 to 23C pic.twitter.com/NttabvUsA1 — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) June 16, 2023

These showers will turn heavy and possibly thundery at times, bringing with them the risk of hail and spot flooding in the Midlands and northwest.

There will be sunny intervals but some downpours locally may cause some disruption.

The rain will continue throughout the evening and gradually push into the northern half of the country by tonight.

Hail and spot flooding is possible before the showers will slowly die out late in the night with mist and fog patches developing.

In the south, it will remain cloudy with scattered showers.

Temperatures tonight will remain mild with lowest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees forecast.

Sun protection is required throughout the day, Met Éireann says.

UV levels today will be low to moderate under cloudy skies reaching a UV Index of 1 to 5.

Under any clear skies, it will rise to between 6 and 7.

Sunday offers a similar forecast: cloudy with a chance of showers that might again turn heavy and thundery in the evening.

Temperatures in the high twenties are expected.

More unsettled weather is on the way this week and although it will be wet, temperatures are expected to stay in the low twenties.