Ireland weather: Heavy rain in some parts of the country amid mix of showers and sunny spells

Met Éireann forecasts a mixture of sunshine and showers on Sunday and a more settled end to the week after Storm Betty.

Rain will be heavy in some parts of the country in the afternoon with moderate southwest winds. Highest temperatures will range between 19 and 23 degrees.

Sunday night will be clear with just isolated showers but cloud will build in the northwest, bringing rain in those areas into the early hours of Monday morning.

“Sunshine and showers on Monday, more frequent in the west and north with a chance of isolated thunderstorms there. Highest temperatures of 17 to 22 degrees, warmest in the east, in moderate to fresh southwest winds.

“Rain will move eastwards across the country on Monday night. Lowest temperatures 12 to 15 degrees in light to moderate southwest winds.

“Sunshine and scattered showers on Tuesday and Wednesday, merging to longer spells of rain at times. Highest temperatures of 17 to 21 degrees, lowest overnight temperatures of 10 or 11 degrees with light to moderate southwest breezes,” Met Éireann said.

Longer spells of rain are expected on Thursday, turning heavy and persistent with current indications suggesting unsettled weather with sunshine and heavy showers later into the week.