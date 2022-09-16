Ann Marie Allen with her children Fionn (7) and Sarah (17) enjoy the sunshine as they feed a swan on the canal at Whitworth Road. Picture: Gerry Mooney

Today will be a mostly dry day with sunny spells and highs of 17C, Met Éireann has forecast.

The national forecaster said it will continue mainly dry and settled through the weekend and early next week, before the Atlantic breaks through.

Cloudy conditions and scattered showers in the north this morning will clear to long sunny spells through the day.

Read More

There is just the chance of a few light showers continuing through the afternoon and evening in Ulster with highest temperatures between 14C to 17C in a moderate northerly breeze.

Tonight will be dry and it will turn quite chilly with lowest temperatures of 3C to 7C with mist and fog patches forming under very light variable or northwest breezes.

On Saturday morning, mist and fog patches will gradually clear to give a largely dry day with a fair amount of cloud and some bright or sunny intervals.

It will be dry in most areas overnight with some patches of mist or fog. Cloud will thicken from the north and will bring patchy rain or drizzle to northern counties overnight with lowest temperatures between 4C to 8C.

Sunday will bring some patchy light rain or drizzle for a time over the northern half of the country. It will be drier further south.

Later in the day, some bright or sunny spells will develop in many areas with highest temperatures between 14C to 17C with light variable or northwest breezes.

It will be mostly dry and cloudy with milder overnight lows of 8C to 12C, that bit cooler where clear spells develop.

Monday looks to continue mostly dry with freshening southwesterly winds, and highest temperatures between 14C to 17C. Temperatures overnight dropping to about 11C to 13C.