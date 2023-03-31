Ireland weather: dull and drizzly conditions to continue, Met Éireann forecasts

Outbreaks of rain will affect most of the country today, with mist and drizzle in some areas, Met Éireann is forecasting.

It will be mainly cloudy throughout the day, with the best chance of prolonged dry spells in Munster through the afternoon and evening with the occasional shower.

Temperatures will reach between 10C to 13C degrees.

Tonight will be damp and misty across the country with outbreaks of rain in northern and eastern counties.

The south and west will see some clear spells at times but showers will are expected to occur.

Lowest temperatures will range between 5C and 8C degrees.

Saturday will be another dull start with mostly cloud and scattered falls of rain and drizzle, Met Éireann says.

Munster is again expected to see some dry spells, along with Ulster.

Temperatures will reach highs of 9C to 12 C in a moderate northerly breeze.

Saturday night is expected to be much the same with patchy rain and drizzle, easy throughout the night to become dry in most areas.

Taking a turn cold, skies will begin to clear with temperatures dropping between 2C and 6C.

Sunday is expected to be mainly dry with a mix of cloud and some bright or sunny spells with a slight chance of light showers.

Temperatures will range between 11C and 14C throughout the day, dropping between 2C and 6C at night.







