Ireland weather: dry today with sunny spells ahead of wet weekend

Today will be mostly dry with sunny spells, although an isolated shower is possible, Met Éireann has forecast.

The forecaster said it will turn unsettled from Friday with wet weather at times over the weekend and early next week.

Any mist patches will clear this morning with highest temperatures ranging between 17C to 22C in a light to moderate east to northeast breeze.

Thursday will be mostly dry with sunny spells and any showers that develop will be isolated. Highest temperatures will between 17C to 22C in a light easterly or variable breeze.

It will be mostly dry overnight with clear spells and patches of mist and fog. Cloud will increase in the northwest, bringing rain to coastal areas by morning.

Lowest temperatures will range between 8C to 12C with light, variable winds.

Outbreaks of rain will develop in the west and northwest on Friday morning and will spread over the western half of the country in the afternoon, becoming heavier.

In the east there will be scattered showers. It will become drier in the southwest during the evening with some sunny spells developing.

Highest temperatures will range between 15C in the northwest and 21C in the southeast and there will be light to moderate, variable winds.

It will be cloudy in the north and east overnight with outbreaks of rain and lowest temperatures between 9C to 13C.

In the south and west there will be clear spells and isolated showers and it will be colder with minimum temperatures of 5C to 9C.

Winds will be light and variable and patches of mist and fog are possible in the south and west.

On Saturday morning there will be patchy rain in Ulster and Leinster, but it will be drier with sunny spells elsewhere.

However, it will become wet across Connacht, Munster and Leinster during the afternoon and evening, with heavy rain in some areas.

There will be scattered showers in Ulster too with highest temperatures between 14C to 20C, warmest in Ulster and north Leinster, with light to moderate winds.

Rain will continue across Connacht and much of Munster and Leinster on Saturday night, heavy at times.

It will become breezier too, with moderate to fresh and gusty east to southeast winds developing. Lowest temperatures will range between 9C in the southwest to 15C in the northeast.

The rain will gradually move northwards during Sunday morning and afternoon, followed by sunny spells and showers with highest temperatures between 16C to 20C.

It will be breezy in the morning with moderate to fresh and gusty east to southeast winds, easing later.