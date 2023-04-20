People out enjoying the fine weather at the Forty Foot Sandycove, Co Dublin this week. Photo: Stephen Collins /Collins Photos

Today will be another dry and sunny day with temperatures reaching highs of 14C.

It will be mainly dry today while temperatures range between 11C and 14C in moderate to fresh easterly breezes, the national forecaster predicts.

Similar conditions will move into the evening and through the night, stay dry and clear. Temperatures are expected to drop between 2C and 5C, while locally some frost will develop in light easterly breezes.

Tomorrow is expected to be much the same, staying dry and sunny in the morning. Cloud is predicted to increase through the morning with patchy outbreaks of rain and drizzle developing through the afternoon and evening.

Temperatures are expected to range between 13C and 15C in the north and west, while the east and south will see a slight drop in temperatures ranging between 10C and 12C.

Winds will be moderate to fresh easterly, Met Éireann forecasts.

Friday night is expected to be mainly cloudy with patches of rain and drizzle. Temperatures will stay moderate between 4C to 6C as light to moderate easterly breezes becoming northerly by morning.

Cloud is expected to hang around, moving into Saturday with showers and longer spells of rain.

Temperatures will range between 9C and 10C over the northern half of the country and between 13C and 15C further south with light northerly breezes.



