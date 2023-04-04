Ireland weather: dry start today but change to come later

Tuesday is set to be a mostly dry day after any early morning rain and drizzle dies out, Met Éireann has forecast.

However, later on rain will develop in the west and will gradually spread eastwards across the country.

The east and southeast will stay dry the longest, and highs of 11 to 14C are expected in moderate to fresh southerly breezes.

Overnight, rain will extend across the whole country, heavy in place, with lows of 6 to 9C.

Wednesday will start off wet, with rain gradually clearing to give sunny spells and scattered showers, in light to moderate winds and highs of 10 to 13C, with rain clearing later and overnight, when temperatures will drop to as low as 1 to 5C.

Thursday is set to be bright but with scattered showers, mostly in the north, breezy with highs of 9 to 12C, becoming cold overnight, with lows of -2 to 2C with some mist or fog.

Good Friday will be dry with sunny spells, breezy with highs of 10 to 13C, Met Éireann says, with Saturday having similar conditions.

Easter Sunday is set to be mostly cloudy in eastern areas with some light rain or drizzle, but brighter further west. However, that bad news is that in the evening “persistent rain” will spread from the west. Temperatures will reach highs of 10 to 13C in mostly light breezes.

The forecaster said Easter Monday will start off very wet across the country but this will gradually clear with sunny spells and scattered showers to follow.