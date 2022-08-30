Emma Webb and her 10 month old daughter Elle Louise Webb from Balgriffin enjoying the good weather at the Phoenix Park Dublin. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins Photos

Today will be dry and bright with sunny spells as temperatures are set to reach 23C, Met Éireann has forecast.

The forecaster said there will be mainly dry conditions midweek, however wet weather will develop from Friday onwards.

Highest temperatures will range between 18C to 23C, coolest along the eastern coast with light to moderate breezes. Some light showers are possible in Ulster.

Wednesday will be another dry day with good sunny spells and just the chance of an isolated shower.

Highest temperatures will range between 17C to 22C, warmest away from the east coast with light to moderate east to northeast breezes.

After a dry, sunny morning on Thursday, some cloud will build with well scattered showers developing in the afternoon.

Many areas will be dry with sunny spells and highest temperatures between 17C to 22C with light easterly breezes.

Electric Picnic festivalgoers will be unhappy to hear that on Friday outbreaks of rain will push in from the west during the day, turning heavier over the western half of the country in the afternoon.

The east will have a mix of showers and sunny spells before rain arrives in the evening.

Highest temperatures will range between 17C to 22C, warmest in Leinster, but cooler in parts of the north and west. Rain will continue overnight, the west and southwest will likely be driest.

Low pressure near Ireland will bring showers and longer spells of rain throughout the weekend, rain will likely be heavy at times in some areas.

Highest temperatures will range between the mid to high teens, winds generally light to moderate in strength.