It will be mostly cloudy today with patchy light rain and drizzle, Met Éireann has forecast.

The best of the limited sunny spells will be in the east and southeast.

It will be relatively mild for the time of year with highest temperatures between 11C and 14C in moderate to fresh and occasionally gusty southwest breezes.

There will be some brief sunny spells tomorrow, Tuesday, but generally cloudy again with occasional drizzle.

More persistent rain will develop in the west during the afternoon, and this rain will track eastwards over the country through the evening and early night.

Highest temperatures will range between 9C and 12C in moderate south to southwest winds.

The national forecaster said it will turn cold from Tuesday evening with the risk of night-time frosts returning.

Wednesday will be a noticeably colder day with sunshine and widespread blustery showers.

Some of the showers will be heavy with hail and a risk of isolated thunderstorms, and a few may turn wintry over hills and mountains, especially towards evening.

Afternoon temperatures will range between 6C and 9C but it will feel colder in the brisk northwest wind.

On Thursday, many areas will be dry with some sunshine to begin on Thursday, but cloud will tend to increase from the northwest during the morning bringing patchy outbreaks of rain and drizzle.

Afternoon temperatures will range between 7C and 9C with light to moderate northwest breezes.

Current indications for Friday suggest a breezy day with sunny spells and scattered showers.

Highest temperatures will range between 8C and 11C but feeling cooler in moderate to fresh north to northwest winds.

Although there is some uncertainty at this stage, high pressure looks set to dominate next weekend bringing broadly dry and settled conditions with maximum temperatures between 7C and 9C with frosty nights.