Ireland weather: Cloudy today with some sunshine and isolated showers

Today will be a largely dry day, with “cloudy periods and some sunshine along with isolated light showers”, Met Éireann has said. The best chance of sunshine will be across the east and south of the country. Patchy light rain or drizzle will affect coastal areas of the west and northwest at times. It will be rather humid with highest temperatures of 16C to 19C.

Tonight will be mostly dry with clear spells, however, cloud will increase in Atlantic coastal counties later with the chance of patchy rain there towards dawn on Wednesday. Lowest temperatures of 10C to 13C are expected.

The forecaster said tomorrow will be cloudy with long dry periods. Occasional outbreaks of rain or drizzle will mainly affect west Munster, Connacht and west Ulster. Maximum temperatures will range from 17C to 20C.

It will be rather breezy on Wednesday night with rain developing in Atlantic coastal counties. It will be dry elsewhere for most of the night but towards dawn on Thursday, rain will begin to edge in from the west. Mild and humid conditions are expected with minimum temperatures of 12C to 15C.

Rain will extend to most of the country on Thursday morning, turning heavy in places. Met Éireann said drier and brighter weather will develop in the west and northwest by afternoon, but it will remain cloudy and wet elsewhere with further outbreaks of rain. The rain will become confined to the southeast by evening time with drier conditions elsewhere. Highest temperatures of 14C to 17C are forecast.

Any lingering rain in the southeast will clear on Thursday night and it will be dry across most of the country with clear spells, with some fog patches and lowest temperatures generally of 7C to 12C.

Friday will be bright with sunny spells, but a few showers will develop, primarily across the west and north of the country. Maximum temperatures from 14C to 18C.

The forecaster said it looks set to be a fresh and bright day on Saturday with sunny spells and just a few passing showers, with highs of 14C to 17C, turning cold at night with lows of 3C to 6C.

"Another largely dry day is forecast for Sunday but rain is expected to develop in the northwest later in the day. Maximum temperatures of 13C to 16C,” Met Éireann said.