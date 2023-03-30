Ireland weather: Chance of thunderstorms amid some heavy downpours today, Met Éireann warns

Conditions will remain unsettled across much of the country today with some heavy downpours, Met Éíreann has forecast.

There will be sunny spells and scattered showers at first today, some heavy with a chance of isolated thunderstorms in the north and east this afternoon.

Cloud will thicken from the south, with rain developing in the southwest from mid-afternoon and spreading northwards this evening.

Highest temperatures will range between 12C and 15C with moderate to fresh southwesterly winds backing southeast later.

Friday will be a dull damp start for most with outbreaks of rain and drizzle.

It will brighten up over much of Munster during the morning, and in western parts of Connacht during the afternoon, with scattered showers, some heavy.

However, cloudy conditions with rain and drizzle will linger in the north and east for much of the day.

Top temperatures will range between 10C and 13C. Mostly moderate to fresh westerly winds, will be strong at times near southern coasts.

Saturday looks set to be another mostly cloudy and damp day in the east and north with outbreaks of rain and drizzle.

There will be brighter and drier intervals further west and south with scattered showers.

Highest temperatures will range between 8C and 11C. Winds will be mostly moderate to fresh west to northwest but light northerly or variable in the north and northeast.

Patchy rain and drizzle in the east and north will gradually die out overnight.

Sunday will be mainly cloudy, although some sunny breaks will occur. Most areas will have a dry day with just isolated light showers.

Highest temperatures will range between 10C and 13C in light variable breezes. It will be mostly cloudy on Sunday night with patchy rain and drizzle developing in western counties.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle over the western half of the country spreading eastwards during the afternoon and evening with highs of between 10C and 13C.