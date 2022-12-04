It will turn very cold from Wednesday and through the latter days of next week.

An arctic air mass is set to descend over Ireland, with severe frosts and icy roads, showers of hail, sleet and snow, forecast for midweek.

Met Éireann has issued a weather advisory with wintry conditions and snow likely on Wednesday and Thursday, with sub-zero temperatures at night.

According to Met Éireann meteorologist Matthew Martin: “From Wednesday, it looks like we’re going to drag in some arctic air from the north and temperatures will be in the low single figures. “There could well be some wintry showers of hail, sleet and snow, mainly in northern counties and over high ground.”

There will be sunny spells on Wednesday but by the afternoon the mercury will only teeter at around 2C and a little above.

Motorists and early morning commuters could find themselves facing severe frost and ice on the roads.

The Met Éireann advisory reads: “Very cold this week as an arctic air mass sets in, bringing sharp to severe frosts and icy stretches on roads.

“Showers of hail, sleet, and snow will occur during the second half of the week. Updates with potential warnings will be issued in the coming days.”

Mr Martin said after a mild November, the chilly conditions will be a “shock to the system” for many people.

Monday will be dry with some sunshine in the north and northwest.

However, it will be cloudier elsewhere with scattered showers, according to Met Éireann.

Temperatures will reach from 4C to 8C and it will be fresher towards coastal areas.

On Tuesday, it will be time to really get wrapped up, as the mercury is set to decrease.

It will be very cold but dry with just a few isolated showers. Temperatures will reach 4C to 7C.

By Wednesday, it will be “chilly” according to the forecaster. While the kids could even be in for some fun in the snow, householders will be challenged by lower temperatures against the backdrop of higher heating bills.

Wintry showers and “falls of snow are likely,” on Wednesday, Met Éireann said.

Snow is especially likely on higher ground. On Wednesday night it will be “Bitterly cold,” the forecaster said and the mercury will dip to below freezing.

Thursday is also set to be very cold with sunshine and wintry showers of hail, sleet and snow in places. It is expected to remain very cold next weekend.