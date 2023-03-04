Ireland weather: Arctic air mass to bring sub-zero blast in coming days, Met Éireann says

An Arctic air mass is set to bring a blast of freezing weather to Ireland in the coming days with temperatures set to fall below -3C in places.

This weekend looks set to be cool and mostly dry before a return of colder conditions from Monday.

Met Éireann meteorologist Brandon Creagh said Monday will be “very cold” with temperatures dropping a few degrees below freezing at night as a cold front is set to roll in from the Arctic.

Daytime temperatures will range between 5C and 6C in the north and 7C or 8C further to the south, and then falling through the second half of the day as the rain moves southwards.

“On Monday, a northerly airflow will establish with cold air coming down from the Artic so it will turn colder overnight with temperatures of –2C or –3C,” he said.

“There will be a bit of rain with the first cold front that comes down on Monday morning, but then there will be sunny spells and a few scattered showers. That will continue through Tuesday and into Wednesday.”

Mr Creagh said there is a chance of some wintry showers, such as sleet and snow, next week across higher ground.

“There will be grass frost and possibly some icy stretches, but it will be mostly dry. It won’t be too extensive in the way of icy stretches, but any runoff water would definitely cause some ice to form overnight,” he said.

“For freezing fog, the winds have to drop fairly light for fog to form so it’s not too certain yet as to how strong or weak those winds will be.”

Tuesday will be a cold day with the chance of any showers turning to sleet and snow on hills and mountains, the forecaster said.

Today, Saturday, will be a mostly dry but dull day with just light stray showers but it will be quite cool with highest temperatures ranging between 5C and 7C.

Overnight it will continue to be mainly dry with just isolated light showers and lowest temperatures between 0C and 2C in light westerly winds.

Met Éireann said it will remain settled but calm over the coming days and into next week ahead of the cold spell.

Mr Creagh said Sunday will be the best day of the weekend with good sunny spells.

“Today will be fairly cloudy but mostly dry again, Sunday will have a few more showers but there will also be more sunny spells,” he said.

Sunday will see little or no change, it will be mainly dry but showers will be a little more frequent, especially in the north.

Temperatures in the afternoon will range between 7C and 8C with light to moderate northwesterly breezes.

On Sunday night, lowest temperatures will range between 2C or 3C with light winds. It will be mainly dry and where skies are clear, temperatures will fall below freezing.

There is a great deal of uncertainty beyond Tuesday with current indication suggesting a spell of rain from the southwest on Wednesday will reintroduce milder conditions for the second half of the week.