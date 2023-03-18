Ireland weather: A rainy Met Éireann forecast for the days ahead, but there might be some sun today

Today will be another unsettled day with a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers forecast.

Met Éireann said this morning will start mostly dry in the east with some sunny spells developing, but a band of rain in the west will spread eastwards across the country during the morning.

Sunny spells will develop from the west this afternoon as the rain clears away into the Irish Sea.

Light winds will become a more brisk northwesterly as the rain clears with highest temperatures between 9C and 13C.

Overnight, northwest winds will freshen and bring much cooler air over the country allowing temperatures to fall below freezing in some areas.

The national forecaster said it will be unsettled with rain and showers at times over the coming days.

Sunday will be mostly dry but cold with crisp morning sunshine. However, a band of rain will move in from west later in the morning.

The rain will gradually spread eastwards to all areas by afternoon. Moderate southerly winds will back southwesterly later with highest temperatures ranging between 8C and 11C.

There will be a wet start to the week on Monday as widespread rain continues over the northern half of the country with scattered showers elsewhere.

Later in the afternoon, a band of persistent rain will move in from the west with heavy falls a times.

Southerly winds will be fresh to strong with highest temperatures between 11C and 14C.

Tuesday will be an unsettled day with showers early on followed by a band of more persistent rain moving in from the west.

The rain will gradually spread throughout the country by the afternoon, possibly heavy at times in the west. Highest temperatures will range between 10C and 13C.

Current indications show that Wednesday will be a rather unsettled day.

A band of rain will move off the country followed by scattered showers. There will be blustery southerly winds with highest temperatures between 6C and 9C.