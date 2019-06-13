FOR once, Ireland is not getting the worst of the weather. Although, admittedly, it's all relative.

FOR once, Ireland is not getting the worst of the weather. Although, admittedly, it's all relative.

Ireland to be spared torrential storms hitting the UK... but it isn't summer weather here either

While the UK is being battered by torrential rains resulting in some flood warnings, Ireland will not be as heavily affected in the coming days.

Met Éireann say they are monitoring the situation closely but expect no unusual amounts of rain for Ireland.

“The rain that is going to come through on Friday will be heavy in some places but not at warning level. We don’t expect the amounts of rain that would warrant a warning in Ireland,” a Met Éireann forecaster said.

However, with temperatures below average for this time of the year, there is still no indication for a permanent summer spell ahead.

The forecaster said: “The temperatures in the coming days will be in the mid teens, so it is still quite cool for this time of the year.”

While the current rain and drizzle is going to continue for a while, it will gradually clear on Thursday afternoon.

The highest temperatures for the day are expected to range between 11 and 16 degrees.

Thursday night brings more showers, especially in the north and northwest that will intensify through the night. Temperatures will range between a cool 3c to 6c degrees.

Friday will see more rain that will gradually spread out from the west.

“Connacht and Ulster are hit by the rain first and it will extend throughout the country from there. Heavy bursts of rain are also possible,” described the forecaster.

She added: “The night will then be mainly dry outside of Ulster.”

Saturday is expected to be the best day of the weekend with a few longer dry spells and only small patches of rain. More extensive and heavy rain will then return on Sunday.

Met Éireann also forecast moderate winds throughout the weekend, mostly coming from the south and southwest.

The highest temperatures will be around 13 to 15 degrees on Saturday and 14 to 16 degrees on Sunday.

The upcoming week will then begin with less rain than the Sunday but scattered showers are still expected throughout Ireland.

But there is hope: there are indications for drier weather from Tuesday and Wednesday of next week as well as temperatures recovering gradually towards the average for June.

Online Editors