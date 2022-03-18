Ireland to bask in glorious spring weather – with temperatures to reach 18C in some parts

A squirrel hunts for food in the mild spring weather within the grounds of The National Botanic Gardens. Picture: Gerry Mooney

Pack up those picnic baskets because Ireland is set for a spell of glorious spring weather to mark the extended St Patrick's break.

Met Éireann has forecast beautiful spring weather for the next five days with temperatures climbing to as high as 17C or even 18C in parts of the west combined with spells of extended sunshine - ideal for countryside walks, picnics or even strolls by the beach.

The good news for families hoping to make the most of the extended bank holiday weekend is that the best of the weather will be on Saturday and Monday.

Met Éireann indicated that Monday will enjoy the warmest conditions with temperatures potentially reaching 17C or even 18C in some parts.

“It will be dry and sunny across most areas on Saturday but breezy too in moderate to fresh southeast winds,” a forecaster said.

"The highest temperatures will be 10C to 15C, warmest once again across central and western areas.

"Saturday night will be dry with a mix of cloud and clear spells in moderate southeast breezes and lowest temperatures of 2C to 6C."

However, some northern areas may experience a slight ground frost on both Saturday and Sunday nights.

"For Sunday, most areas will be cloudy with the best of any sunny spells in the northeast and east. It will overall be a dry day, outside of a few showers which will mainly affect the western half of the country later in the day.

"The highest temperatures will be 9C to 14C, coolest across the eastern half of the country, in moderate southeast breezes."

Monday will deliver the best of the weather.

"It will be mostly dry with long spells of spring sunshine across most areas. There may be some well scattered showers in the morning and these will die out through the day.

"The top temperatures will be 10C to 16C, warmest all the while across the west possibly reaching 17C. It will be coolest along eastern coasts due to moderate southeast breezes."

Best of all, the extended forecast into late next week is for a good deal of dry and sunny weather for all areas - proving very mild or even warm in sunshine, with the best weather across the western half of the country.