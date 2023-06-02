Ireland set to be hotter than Monte Carlo as sunshine to continue

Irish temperatures are set to rival or even exceed those on the French Riviera this week. File photo.

OVER 1m people will flock to beaches, lakes, mountains and beauty spots as Ireland basks in Riviera-like weather for the next seven days.

June bank holiday weekend temperatures could soar to as high as 26C - making Ireland five degrees hotter than Monte Carlo.

However, Monday will see a remarkable five degree difference in top temperatures between the south and west which will peak at 25C while Dublin, the east and north will see temperatures sink to 19C/20C.

Met Éireann indicated that the Mediterranean-like sunshine will last until at least next Thursday and Friday as an Azores High front remains stalled off the Irish coast - bringing warm, settled and largely cloudless weather for the next week.

The holiday exodus has already seen Dublin Airport warn that its car parks are full with the airport set to handle 425,000 passengers over the weekend.

Airport officials again urged travellers who have not booked car parking spaces to use public transport or arrange to be dropped at the terminals.

Gardaí warned holidaymakers to drive with care as they confirmed that a major crackdown on speeding and drink-drug driving will be conducted over the next week.

The Gardaí, Road Safety Authority (RSA) and AA urged people to drive with care given the large numbers expected on Irish roads over the coming days - and stressed that the priority for every journey should be arriving safely at the destination.

Motorists were warned to be especially conscious of pedestrians, cyclists and motorbike riders - with 11 or one-in-seven of the deaths on Irish roads this year involving those categories of road users.

AA official Blake Boland urged all road users to adopt a safety-first approach to bank holiday travel.

“With the expected warm weather and potential traffic delays, getting frustrated on the roads is easy. So we must take measures to be as safe as possible. Slow down, and obey all of the speed limits. People taking long drives can get tired, so make sure to take a break on your journey. Stop for a coffee, leave the car and walk around for a few minutes. Don’t forget to wear your seatbelt,” he said.

Major safety warnings also surround swimming and water sports with Water Safety Ireland, Coast Guard, RNLI and the ESB pleading for people to take care if enjoying water-based events.

ESB officials warned that swimming should not take place at their reservoirs given the safety risks - while WSI stressed that quarries are extremely dangerous and should never be used for water sports.

The high temperatures prompted organisers of the Cork City Marathon, which takes place on Sunday, to urge runners to take careful precautions.

Marathon Chief Medical Officer Dr Jason van der Velde urged runners to wear high factor sunscreen, ensure they are properly hydrated and wear suitable clothing and footwear.

"The heat can pose a number of risks for runners so it’s important that they follow these simple steps to ensure they remain safe on the day. We want everyone, runners and supporters alike, to enjoy the experience which is why it’s important to follow the advice over the coming days,” he said.

Home Instead appealed to families and neighbours to realise the challenges posed by the hot, dry weather for the elderly.

Clinical Lead Danette Connolly urged that families and neighbours check on the elderly twice daily if possible, ensure they have adequate drinking water, access to a phone and that they are not showing signs of heat stress.

Met Éireann's Andrew Doran-Sherlock said Ireland can expect the fine weather to last at least until the end of next week.

"Saturday will prove another dry, warm day with plenty of sunshine. A little cloud will bubble up at times, through the afternoon with highest temperatures of 18C to 24C, coolest in the east and warmest in the west."

The good news is that the high pressure front will continue to dominate Irish weather with largely dry conditions and plenty of sunshine over the coming week..

"Sunday will be a mostly sunny and dry day with just some patchy clouds at times. A stray light shower couldn't be ruled out in the north with highest temperatures ranging from 18C to 24C or even 25C."

"Bank holiday Monday will be largely dry and sunny though clouds will build at times bringing the chance of isolated light showers, most likely in the north."

"It will be noticeably milder in the east than the previous day as highest temperatures will range from 19C or 20C degrees in the north and east to 25C degrees in the west and southwest."

Sunny, dry conditions will extend over Tuesday and Wednesday with temperatures again soaring to 25C or possibly even 26C.

The settled conditions will last until Thursday and Friday with widespread sunshine as the Azores High remains stalled off the Irish coast.