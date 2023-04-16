Sheep graze on farmland near the Gearagh outside Macroom, Co Cork. Photo: David Creedon

Temperatures may reach as high as 20C next week as high pressure is set to dominate, Met Éireann has forecast.

Parts of the country will experience highs of 18C this week, making it hotter than France, which is located in the Mediterranean basin.

Highs of 17 are forecast for the French hotspot today with lows of just 5C.

Today will be milder than recent days with highest temperatures between 14C and 18C, in no more than moderate southerly breezes.

The national forecaster said it will be mostly dry and settled over the coming days with high pressure largely dominating.

Meanwhile, this morning there will be some coastal fog and mist while some sunny spells will gradually break through, scattered showers will occur too.

It will be mostly cloudy on Monday with scattered showers moving up from the south. Some mild sunny spells will develop later in the day too though.

Highest temperatures will range between 13C and 17C, best values away from southern and eastern coasts, all in light east to southeast breezes.

On Tuesday, there will be possible mist and fog in parts to begin. It will be dry with sunnier skies setting in with mostly moderate easterly breezes - just a few light showers further west.

Temperatures will range from a mild 15C to 18C across Atlantic counties and the midlands, somewhat cooler elsewhere though with onshore winds.

Wednesday will be a cooler day nationwide with increasing cloud feeding in a scattering of showers, possibly heavy along the east coast - coolest here too.

Highest temperatures will range between 11C and 14C, again with mostly moderate easterly breezes.

Thursday and Friday will be mainly dry with sunny spells and moderate to fresh east to southeast winds. Highest temperatures between 12C and 17C, mildest in the west.