Ireland is set for its hottest day of the ‘last blast of summer’ today.

Temperatures are set to hit 26 degrees today, with the warmest spots being in the west and south of the country.

It is set to be another warm and dry day with spells of sunshine developing once any mist and fog clears this morning.

People are advised to stay ‘sun-safe’ by wearing sunscreen and a hat and to avoid the sun between the hours of noon and 3pm.

The unusually warm and settled end to August is happening because high pressure has moved across Ireland, a Met Eireann forecaster explained earlier this week.

Communications Meteorologist Bonnie Diamond said; “It will be cooler in eastern parts of the country and that's because we've got this light easterly breeze bringing in mist and fog from the sea.

“So, it looks like that area of high pressure is sticking around until at least the weekend, which means it will be warm and sunny until the weekend and into next week as well - it will be sunny for the last of the meteorological summer.”

Met Éireann’s national outlook for the week is “very settled with warm, dry and mostly fine conditions”, however, fog will linger in places throughout the days,

The settled spell will continue into this weekend with warm spells of hazy sunshine. Temperatures above average, into the twenties in just light variable or northeasterly breezes.

For next week, the national forecaster said: “The mainly dry, settled spell will continue. Still warm but with temperatures decreasing slightly to around average. Winds will be light, mainly easterly in direction.”